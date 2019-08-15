China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.44 N/A 3.36 28.57 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -9.35% at a $88 average price target. Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.88, with potential upside of 24.76%. Based on the results shown earlier, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.