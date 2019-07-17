China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparison side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.48 N/A 3.36 28.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.47 N/A -1.37 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

A 1.27 beta indicates that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.89 beta is the reason why it is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.33% and an $88 average target price.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 55.9%. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.