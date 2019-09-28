China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 103 2.81 16.37M 3.36 28.57 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,953,610.76% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 55.8%. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.