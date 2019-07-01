China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.67 N/A 3.36 28.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 73.57 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.69% and an $88 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 14.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.