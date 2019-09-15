China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.62 N/A 3.36 28.57 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.92 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $23.33, which is potential 306.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.