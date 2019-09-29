China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparing side by side

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 103 2.81 16.37M 3.36 28.57 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,953,610.76% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 374,386,575.91% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 5.2%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.