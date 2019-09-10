China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.58 N/A 3.36 28.57 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 191.79 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.