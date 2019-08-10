China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) Contrasting side by side

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.41 N/A 3.36 28.57 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,798 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a -9.02% downside potential and a consensus price target of $88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.