China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.57 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a -8.16% downside potential and an average target price of $88. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,511.72%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.13%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.