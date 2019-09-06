China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparing side by side

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.6 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -14.03%. Competitively the average price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, which is potential 476.17% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 64.4%. Insiders held roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.