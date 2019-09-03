China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

As Auto Parts businesses, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.13 N/A -0.02 0.00 Standard Motor Products Inc. 47 0.86 N/A 2.68 17.19

In table 1 we can see China Automotive Systems Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Automotive Systems Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5%

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Standard Motor Products Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Standard Motor Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Automotive Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares and 80.1% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares. 61.14% are China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Standard Motor Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. was more bearish than Standard Motor Products Inc.

Summary

Standard Motor Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.