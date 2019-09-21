China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.16 N/A -0.02 0.00 Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.25 N/A 4.06 3.49

Table 1 highlights China Automotive Systems Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows China Automotive Systems Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Garrett Motion Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. China Automotive Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Automotive Systems Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Garrett Motion Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Garrett Motion Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -21.51% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

China Automotive Systems Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 89.6%. 61.14% are China Automotive Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Garrett Motion Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2% Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance while Garrett Motion Inc. has 14.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Garrett Motion Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.