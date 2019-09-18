China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Automotive Systems Inc. has 3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has China Automotive Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.20% -0.10% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares China Automotive Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for China Automotive Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 40.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Automotive Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Automotive Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

China Automotive Systems Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

China Automotive Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.