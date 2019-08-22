China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Comparing side by side

As Auto Parts businesses, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.13 N/A -0.02 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 39 0.65 N/A 3.79 9.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

China Automotive Systems Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. In other hand, BorgWarner Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Automotive Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival BorgWarner Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. BorgWarner Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for China Automotive Systems Inc. and BorgWarner Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of BorgWarner Inc. is $45.33, which is potential 42.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Automotive Systems Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders held 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend while BorgWarner Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats China Automotive Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.