China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Comparison side by side

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.17 N/A 0.08 33.73 Aptiv PLC 77 1.42 N/A 3.91 19.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC. Aptiv PLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China Automotive Systems Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. China Automotive Systems Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -11.3% -4.8% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. In other hand, Aptiv PLC has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptiv PLC are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. China Automotive Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Ratings

China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv PLC 1 1 3 2.60

On the other hand, Aptiv PLC’s potential upside is 13.15% and its consensus target price is $89.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Automotive Systems Inc. and Aptiv PLC are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 98.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aptiv PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Automotive Systems Inc. -1.94% -11.23% -10.92% 14.74% -40.19% 3.69% Aptiv PLC -5.87% -16.36% -5.63% -0.77% -21.6% 21.88%

For the past year China Automotive Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Aptiv PLC

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.