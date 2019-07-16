China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; 0 Analysts Bullish Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Among 2 analysts covering Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CAAS’s profit would be $323,383 giving it 57.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.3 lastly. It is down 40.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAS News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD; 03/05/2018 – China Automotive Systems Establishes Joint Venture With KYB (CHINA) Investment Co., Ltd. for EPS Systems; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 27, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q Rev $134.1M; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive Cash and Cash Equivalents, Pledged Cash and Short-Term Investments Were $125.7M as of Dec 31; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss $39M; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – THE JV COMPANY TO BE OWNED AS TO 66.6% AND 33.4% BY HENGLONG AND KYB CHINA, RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MLN DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive Sees FY Rev $520M

More notable recent China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “China Automotive Systems Announces Annual Meeting Conference Call on July 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Unauthorised drone flying disrupts flights at Singapore airport – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CAAS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold China Automotive Systems, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 720,060 shares or 4.34% more from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Management owns 91,334 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS). 325,691 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,372 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS). Group Incorporated One Trading L P reported 11,522 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp has 12,285 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0% in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS). Geode Limited Com holds 0% or 13,333 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 1,285 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 16,247 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS). 106,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Management.

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $74.38 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $20.03 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 74.06 P/E ratio. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services.