China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. (CADC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

As General Building Materials companies, China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CADC) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -1.52 0.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.12 N/A 1.34 18.94

Demonstrates China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. 0.00% -85% -13.6% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. MDU Resources Group Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MDU Resources Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 66.8% respectively. Insiders owned 50% of China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are MDU Resources Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. -1.69% -11.37% -11.48% -7.08% 2.87% 12.96% MDU Resources Group Inc. -2.01% -1.59% -3.43% -4.49% -9.92% 6.29%

For the past year China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. was more bullish than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MDU Resources Group Inc. beats China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.