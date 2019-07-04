Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is a contrast between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.50 N/A -1.43 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chimerix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Chimerix Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a -13.37% downside potential. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus price target of $136.14, with potential upside of 66.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 0%. 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.