Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.50 N/A -1.43 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 110.39 N/A -2.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chimerix Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.43 beta means Chimerix Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s 138.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential downside is -13.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.