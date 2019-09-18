Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.15 N/A -1.37 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.40 N/A 0.85 3.04

In table 1 we can see Chimerix Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

A 1.22 beta means Chimerix Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 66.4% respectively. Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.