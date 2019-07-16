Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Chimerix Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -5.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 9.9% respectively. 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.