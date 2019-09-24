Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.76 N/A -1.37 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chimerix Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 373.37% and its average target price is $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.