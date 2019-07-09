Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 22.56 N/A -1.43 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.51 N/A -2.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, with potential downside of -9.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.