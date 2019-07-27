Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

We are contrasting Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.35 N/A -1.43 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta means Chimerix Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The potential is 0.00% for Chimerix Inc. with average price target of $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was less bullish than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.