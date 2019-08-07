Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Since Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.93 N/A -1.37 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 16.28% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.