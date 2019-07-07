Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Since Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.44 N/A -1.43 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.18 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Chimerix Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential downside is -13.15%. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $75.75, while its potential upside is 115.57%. Based on the results given earlier, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.