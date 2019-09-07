Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 13.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 186.87 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chimerix Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.