Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1% Curis Inc. 1,199,765,327.08% 0% -66.7%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Curis Inc. on the other hand, has 2.47 beta which makes it 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 24.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.