Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

We will be comparing the differences between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 16.28 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chimerix Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chimerix Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 6.06% for Chimerix Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Competitively Codexis Inc. has an average target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 35.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Codexis Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.