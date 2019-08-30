Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.39 N/A -1.37 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.73 N/A -4.54 0.00

Demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.57 beta which makes it 257.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Chimerix Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 65.09%. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 775.58%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Chimerix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 25.5% respectively. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.