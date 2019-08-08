Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 20.86 N/A -1.37 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 16.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.