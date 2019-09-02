Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chimerix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.27% and an $3.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 224.68% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.