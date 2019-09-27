Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chimerix Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,256,206,808.29% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 108.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 31.9%. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.