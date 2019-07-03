Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.50 N/A -1.43 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.5 is Chimerix Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.37%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 482.36% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.