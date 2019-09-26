Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Reaches $2.50 After 6.00% Down Move; Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Icu Med (ICUI) Holding By $1.19 Million

The stock of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 407,846 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNEThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $153.18 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CMRX worth $9.19M less.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 52.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 4,724 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 4,230 shares with $1.07M value, down from 8,954 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $3.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $155.38. About 97,318 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 258 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc). Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 57,180 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 223,402 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Gam Ag holds 0.84% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 85,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 2,252 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 81,525 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 1,078 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 29,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Management Com L L C reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Drw Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 810 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 28,900 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 6,493 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Zacks Inv holds 0.05% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 10,594 shares.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is ICU Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICUI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At ICU Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICUI) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 8,819 shares to 43,219 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) stake by 64,090 shares and now owns 289,940 shares. Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was raised too.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41 million for 25.56 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chimerix Inc (CMRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. 30,000 shares were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A, worth $87,678. DEMSKI MARTHA J had bought 18,000 shares worth $64,800. 30,000 shares valued at $104,316 were bought by Sherman Michael A. on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Glenmede Tru Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,992 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 500 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 233,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 60,574 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 1.76 million shares. 24,138 are owned by Prudential Fin. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Vanguard Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 523,790 were reported by D E Shaw. 123,733 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.01% or 209,695 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 3,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 20,905 shares.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $153.18 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.