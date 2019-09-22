Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Reaches $2.44 After 4.00% Up Move; Girard Partners LTD Has Lifted By $439,236 Its Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Stake

The stock of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 341,865 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNEThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $149.50 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $2.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CMRX worth $5.98M more.

Girard Partners Ltd increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) stake by 27.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 6,972 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 32,096 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 25,124 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A now has $34.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91M shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $69.13’s average target is 11.86% above currents $61.8 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 6,065 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has 612 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 7,207 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bb&T Limited Liability invested in 57,413 shares. Piedmont holds 11,625 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,602 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd accumulated 0.71% or 144,737 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 3,481 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.12% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 105,021 shares in its portfolio. Cryder Cap Prns Llp reported 8.89% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chimerix (CMRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chimerix Inc (CMRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $149.50 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 72,573 shares. Prudential Fin reported 24,138 shares. New Leaf Venture Limited Liability Co holds 1.56% or 1.35M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 233,695 shares in its portfolio. Amer Interest Group Inc reported 30,482 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 209,695 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 20,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 15,544 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 80,988 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 36,400 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 149,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 2.51 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Vanguard Gru holds 1.96M shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. $87,678 worth of stock was bought by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10. Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316 worth of stock. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.14% EPS growth.