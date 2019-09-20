Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Contrasting side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 15.88 N/A -1.37 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 55.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 45.3% respectively. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Chimerix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.