Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Contrasting side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 22.80 N/A -1.43 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.13 N/A -1.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, with potential downside of -10.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 47.9%. 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.