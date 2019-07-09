Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparison side by side

Both Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 22.56 N/A -1.43 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 27.41 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.43 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a -9.79% downside potential and an average target price of $3.5. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 508.70% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TrovaGene Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.