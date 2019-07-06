Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 24.42 N/A -1.43 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.43 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.15% for Chimerix Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.