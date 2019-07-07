Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.44 N/A -1.43 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Savara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chimerix Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta indicates that Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 15.6 and 15.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chimerix Inc. and Savara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.15% for Chimerix Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 49.5% respectively. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Savara Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.