Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparison side by side

Since Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -1.43 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 126 34.75 N/A -5.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chimerix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Chimerix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a -6.91% downside potential and an average target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.76% and its consensus target price is $203.56. The results provided earlier shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.