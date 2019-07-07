Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.44 N/A -1.43 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chimerix Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chimerix Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Chimerix Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential downside is -13.15%. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -19.20% and its average price target is $8.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Chimerix Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.