Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chimerix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 6.06% upside potential. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 76.68% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.