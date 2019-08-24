Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.93 N/A -1.37 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.84 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s upside potential is 59.09% at a $3.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.