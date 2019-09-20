Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Contrasting side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 15.88 N/A -1.37 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 30467.08 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 70.4%. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.