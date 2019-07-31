Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 21.00 N/A -1.43 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.46 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s downside potential is -3.08% at a $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 53%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.