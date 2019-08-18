Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.97 N/A -1.37 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 24.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chimerix Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta and it is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Chimerix Inc. has a 40.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $45.2, with potential upside of 172.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.