Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.50 N/A -1.43 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.60 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.06 which is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$3.5 is Chimerix Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.37%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 284.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 87.1% respectively. About 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.