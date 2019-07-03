Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparing side by side

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 24.48 N/A -1.43 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk & Volatility

Chimerix Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -16.86% for Chimerix Inc. with average price target of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -16.93% weaker performance.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.